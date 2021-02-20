 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


FSU Offers LGBTQ Housing Option For Students

by Robbie Gaffney (WFSU)

Photo: Sharon McCutcheon

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

LGBTQ students at Florida State University will soon be able to request on their housing forms to room with other LGBTQ students or allies.

FSU Housing’s Shannon Staten says when students mark that selection, staff members will help walk them through the process.

“It’s been something that the president and vice president and housing has been working with and been talking to and trying to figure out the best way to do for a while. And this seemed to be a way to get it started and see how we can get it done.”

Before, if an LGBTQ student wanted to make sure their roommate would accept them, they’d have to contact FSU’s Housing office on their own and ask to be paired with another LGBTQ student or ally.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP