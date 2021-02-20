FSU Offers LGBTQ Housing Option For Students

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



LGBTQ students at Florida State University will soon be able to request on their housing forms to room with other LGBTQ students or allies.

FSU Housing’s Shannon Staten says when students mark that selection, staff members will help walk them through the process.