 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


FSU coach Norvell tests positive for virus

by The Associated Press (AP)

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Florida State coach Mike Norvell has tested positive for the coronavirus and won’t coach the Seminoles in-person this week as they prepare for Miami.

Norvell says he tested positive Friday but is feeling fine. Deputy head coach Chris Thomsen is taking over his duties, but the first-year Florida State head coach still intends to contribute.

FSU’s athletic director says he’s been in contact with the Atlantic Coast Conference and Miami and they don’t believe the game is in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, Memphis announced it needs another week off and canceled its game against Texas-San Antonio scheduled for Friday.

The Tigers were supposed to play Houston this weekend but that game was postponed after a COVID-19 outbreak among Memphis’ players.

UTSA will play Middle Tennessee instead Friday.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP