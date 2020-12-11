 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


From The Pub To The Porch: Beemo Adapts To Performing During The Pandemic

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Beemo. Photo: Beemo / WMFE / Zoom screengrab

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

The pandemic arrived right when Orlando Americana band Beemo was gearing up for a busy few months of performing. 

Singer Dan Harshbarger says it was like a ‘punch in the gut’ for the band.

“Honestly, in the very near term, it was such a shock. I think all of us, we just sort of went reclusive for just a little bit.”

After a hiatus, though, Beemo is performing again- socially distanced and sometimes from porches rather than pubs- and they’re about to unveil a music video. 

Harshbarger, Sean Quinn, Matt Juliano, Tony Mickle and Justin Braun join Intersection via zoom for a conversation about classic cars, garden gnomes, and how the pandemic has given them a new perspective on performance. 

Matt Juliano says 2020 has been tough, not being able to perform for friends and family, and wondering “when am I going to get to play the song for the people that I care about?”

“I’m very curious to see how the world and how, you know, in a more specific level, how the music industry is gonna be different when people start playing shows again,” says Juliano.

“I have a suspicion that every artist on the planet is going to come out with an album next year, because everybody’s been sitting in their houses writing songs.”

Read more about the band and their upcoming gigs here.

 

 

 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP