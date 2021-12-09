 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Commentaries


From the Pages of Orlando Weekly: University of Florida Faculty Report a Culture of Fear, Lack of Academic Freedom

by Jessica Bryce Young (Orlando Weekly)
Play Audio


After University of Florida administrators banned professors from testifying in a lawsuit against the state, researchers are now alleging their data on the coronavirus pandemic has been suppressed.

A committee was convened to investigate the ban. While interviewing faculty about the general feeling of academic freedom on the campus, they found that several researchers felt pressure to destroy COVID-19 data. Once research was completed, they said, there were hurdles placed in the way of publishing.

The committee’s report paints a picture of a culture of fear among UF faculty, who felt their jobs were at stake for expressing unpopular opinions or going against the DeSantis administration’s narrative.

The report added, “More problematic than the individual examples of pressure to stifle unpopular viewpoints or restrict research was the palpable reticence and even fear on the part of faculty to speak up. … There was grave concern about retaliation and a sense that anyone who objected to the state of affairs might lose his or her job or be punished in some way.”

This report comes after months of questions about the way Florida has handled its COVID-19 data. Concern was first raised when whistleblower Rebekah Jones went public with allegations that the state was hiding its true numbers.

More at OrlandoWeekly.com.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP