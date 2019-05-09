 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
You Drive Public Radio - Make your donation now
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

From the Pages of Orlando Weekly


From the Pages of Orlando Weekly: The FBI is still silent about possible hack in Florida during the 2016 election

by Jessica Bryce Young (Orlando Weekly)
Play Audio

Image: Photo by Tom Arthur via Wikimedia Commons, Orlandoweekly.com

The FBI is still keeping officials in the dark about a possible hack in Florida during the 2016 election, even as dozens of elections supervisors and lawmakers from across the state demand more information.

The questions stem from a vague reference in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 elections. The report says the FBI believes Russian hackers accessed information in “at least one Florida county government,” but didn’t identify which county.

The Florida Department of State, which oversees the elections infrastructure, didn’t know anything about the possible intrusion, but the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI refuse to release more details.

Officials are irate, to say the least.

State Representative Stephanie Murphy pointed out, “Florida voters have the right to know the extent to which foreign actors may have breached our state’s election security systems, and what the federal government is doing to prevent it from happening again.” Gov. Ron DeSantis said, “They won’t tell us which county it was. Are you kidding me?” And Alan Hayes, Lake County’s supervisor of elections, says, “If they don’t have indisputable evidence that we were hacked, then they need to keep their mouths shut.”

Florida is the country’s largest swing state, and each year our presidential elections become closer and more contested. It’s crucial as 2020 approaches that we know the integrity of the process is being protected.


90.7 WMFE’s Silent Drive

You drive public radio. Give today to stand for fearless reporting, fair and civil conversation,
and in-depth news for all.

DONATE NOW

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP