From the Pages of Orlando Weekly: The American Jobs Plan

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



One of the longest-running jokes of the Trump Administration was Infrastructure Week.

An Infrastructure Week that never arrived was used as a way to distract from some blunder or scandal so many times it eventually became a slang term for an inability to stay on task.

So you’d think focusing on America’s infrastructure was an important part of the Republican agenda. But now that President Biden has unveiled the American Jobs Plan, suddenly they’re lukewarm on refurbishing the nation’s highways, bridges, electrical and water systems.

Maybe the difference is that the American Jobs Plan is actual policy-making, with a plan for how to pay for its imperatives — whereas the oft-announced “Infrastructure Week” of 2017, 2018 and 2019 was nothing more than verbal misdirection.

Fixing these things isn’t free. Biden’s renewal plan will be paid for by raising taxes on corporations. In Republican-controlled Florida, where 99 out of 100 corporations don’t pay any taxes at all, that’s not popular.

Yet when the plan’s proposed actions are presented without a party label attached, roughly 72% of Americans approve. Political party leaders need to stop looking at government as a game with two sides, because while they waste time scoring points, Americans lose.