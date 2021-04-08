 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
From the Pages of Orlando Weekly: The American Jobs Plan

by Jessica Bryce Young (Orlando Weekly)
One of the longest-running jokes of the Trump Administration was Infrastructure Week.

An Infrastructure Week that never arrived was used as a way to distract from some blunder or scandal so many times it eventually became a slang term for an inability to stay on task.

So you’d think focusing on America’s infrastructure was an important part of the Republican agenda. But now that President Biden has unveiled the American Jobs Plan, suddenly they’re lukewarm on refurbishing the nation’s highways, bridges, electrical and water systems.

Maybe the difference is that the American Jobs Plan is actual policy-making, with a plan for how to pay for its imperatives — whereas the oft-announced “Infrastructure Week” of 2017, 2018 and 2019 was nothing more than verbal misdirection.

Fixing these things isn’t free. Biden’s renewal plan will be paid for by raising taxes on corporations. In Republican-controlled Florida, where 99 out of 100 corporations don’t pay any taxes at all, that’s not popular.

Yet when the plan’s proposed actions are presented without a party label attached, roughly 72% of Americans approve. Political party leaders need to stop looking at government as a game with two sides, because while they waste time scoring points, Americans lose.


