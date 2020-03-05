From the Pages of Orlando Weekly: Tavares Police Department asked citizens to bring in their drugs for coronavirus testing

Last week the Tavares Police Department made a real commitment to their motto, “People Helping People.”

On their Facebook page, they invited locals to bring in their drugs for coronavirus testing.

“With the rising health concerns associated with the Corona virus we are offering free testing of your drugs,” the police department wrote on Facebook. “Being that a large amount of narcotics come from outside the US, we want you safe. Bring it by our station and we will test your batch within minutes!”

In the comments, the Lake County law enforcement team also mentioned that they would be more than happy to send an officer to your home, if you felt uncomfortable going to the police station.

The helpful offer to serve and protect included the hashtags #BetterSafeThanSorry, #HelpUsHelpYou and #VirusFreeMeth.

Reports estimate that COVID-19 infection is fatal in only 1 or 2 percent of cases, and so far, more than 42,000 people are known to have recovered from the virus. However, there’s no cure for stupid, as health-conscious Lake County drug users are bound to find out.