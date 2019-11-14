 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Commentaries


From the Pages of Orlando Weekly: Senate Committee Approved Bill would block local regulation of all sunscreens

by Jessica Bryce Young (Orlando Weekly)
Play Audio

Image: Infographic: Sunscreen Chemicals and Marine Life, oceanservice.noaa.gov

There’s a famous social science experiment, performed at Stanford in the 1960s, known as the marshmallow test. Researchers put one marshmallow in front of a kid, tell her that she can have two if she can go 15 minutes without eating the first one, and then leave the room to see what happens.

It’s a simple test of short-term versus long-term thinking. And right now the biggest version of this test, one that the whole planet is taking at the same time, is the climate crisis — a crisis that will affect Florida sooner than most.

But now, as Key West commissioners ban the sale of certain sunscreens that contain coral-killing chemicals, some state lawmakers are trying to pre-empt that ban. Last week a bill was approved by a Senate committee that would block local regulation of all sunscreens. They claim it’s out of concern for skin cancer, but it’s a feeble argument that’s further weakened by the number of lobbyists being paid by the companies that sell this type of sunscreen.

Coral reefs provide a home for 25 percent of all marine life, and they also provide a natural buffer from powerful storm waves. Our politicians need to look beyond the short-term gains of campaign cash to the long-term goal of staving off climate breakdown, or we’ll all be eating our marshmallows underwater.


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP