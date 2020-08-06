 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
From the Pages of Orlando Weekly: President Trump tweeted Vote by Mail in Florida is “Safe and Secure”

by Jessica Bryce Young (Orlando Weekly)
Image: Tweet by President Trump, twitter.com

Seventy times since March, our president has vilified voting by mail on Twitter. He’s called it rigged, fraudulent, an embarrassment. Never mind that he himself casts his vote from Florida by mail, as do his wife and his press secretary. And never mind the fact that voting by mail would be safest as we continue to flounder through a pandemic. He’s been dead-set against it — until Tuesday.

On Tuesday, this staunch opponent about-faced and tweeted that in Florida, it’s “Safe and Secure.”

Now, there are many possible reasons. Maybe it’s because Florida Democrats’ requests for mail-in ballots have far outstripped Republicans’ this year. Maybe because GOP strategists realize all voters are leaning toward the safety of vote-by-mail this year.

Or maybe it’s because research shows that Black and Hispanic voters are twice as likely to have their mail-in ballots rejected.

The revealing clue is the second part of the tweet, where he says “Florida’s Voting system has been cleaned up (we defeated Democrats attempts at change).”

The “attempts at change” refers to Floridians’ supermajority vote to restore ex-felons’ voting rights, and the “defeat,” our Republican government’s flat refusal to implement the voters’ will. Trump may call that a cleanup, but I’d call it a dirty trick.


