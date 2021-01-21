 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Commentaries


From the Pages of Orlando Weekly: Orlando’s Arts Organizations have had to pivot in light of the pandemic

by Jessica Bryce Young (Orlando Weekly)
Play Audio

Image: Sofia by Wilson Romero, downtownartsdistrict.com

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

As the nation turns a page, all of us are ready for fresh beginnings, and not just political. After four years of chaos in government and almost a year of COVID lockdown, everyone is eager for something to celebrate.

And not to be premature, but there’s light on the horizon.

Orlando’s arts organizations have had to pivot in light of the pandemic, and it’s no surprise that they’ve come up with creative solutions to share artistic inspiration with us all along. A good example is the current exhibition at the University of Central Florida Art Gallery, which can be visited in person or enjoyed online in a very well-crafted virtual presentation.

Now monetary help is here to support that ingenuity, in the form of CARES Act funding, patron support and United Arts grants. For instance, the Winter Park Playhouse has been able to rebuild their stage to better distance it from the audience, invest in UV sanitizers and apply a 12-month antiviral treatment to all surfaces. And CityArts has secured funds to roof and renovate their adjoining alley as an outdoor art space.

In this new year, it’s encouraging to see resilience all around us.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP