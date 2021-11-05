 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
From the Pages of Orlando Weekly: Orlando Artist Leah Sandler’s Post-Pandemic Book Explores a Literal Body of Evidence

by Jessica Bryce Young (Orlando Weekly)
Play Audio

“The Archivist,” photo by Kyle Smith, from “Field Guide to Embodied Archiving,” book by Leah Sandler. Image courtesy Burrow Press and the artists.


In the early months of the pandemic, a local Instagram feed riveted the art community’s attention: the @CenterForPostCapitalistHistory. In nightly updates, Florida’s ever-rising COVID numbers were read aloud, interlaced with deadpan observations on positive thinking and Florida’s “open for business” mentality. This was the project of Orlando artist Leah Sandler.

Sandler says watching the creeping death toll on the Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard felt like quote, “living through a dystopian horror movie.”

The CPCH has been an ongoing project for Sandler since 2015, existing in many mediums but with a consistent focus: the human cost of capitalism and a world ravaged by climate change.

Sandler recently gathered text, illustrations and photos into a book that reads like an instructional manual for our fraught times. In her “Field Guide to Embodied Archiving,” published by Central Florida’s Burrow Press, she explores the idea of the physical self as an archive, a literal body of evidence.

The official launch party for the book is Saturday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m., a free outdoor event at the Nook on Robinson in Orlando. Sandler will show video and do a “performative reading” from the text. Find more information at burrowpress.com.

Story and interview at OrlandoWeekly.com.


