From the Pages of Orlando Weekly: Noteworthy Moments in Florida This Week

In recent years, there’s been a lot of discussion about misinformation and “fake news.” Studies have shown that changing people’s minds is almost impossible. Arguing with someone can actually reinforce the fact you’re disputing; feeling attacked causes resistance to persuasion.

At the same time, journalists have been told that research shows some readers perceive bias even in simple statements of fact, that trust in the media is at an all-time low, and also, that people want to hear good news for a change instead of just doom and gloom.

So rather than try to make a logical case for masking and vaccination, I’ll just list some things that have happened in Florida recently.

National Dog Day is August 26, and Orange County Animal Services has declared the whole month “Dogust” to encourage adoptions.

It was officially announced that finally the Florida Gators will face the UCF Knights again, in the 2024 football season.

Florida now has the highest rate of hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients in the nation.

No arguments, no attacks, no bias. Just a heartfelt request to everyone who can to get vaccinated and wear a mask.