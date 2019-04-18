From the Pages of Orlando Weekly: Idea of oil drilling in U.S. coastal waters continues

In recent weeks, President Trump has again floated the idea of drilling in U.S. coastal waters in search of oil.

It’s come up before. This oil lobbyists’ dream scheme was kicked around in 2017, but former Gov. Rick Scott assured us Florida’s coastline was safe, saying then-interior secretary Ryan Zinke had assured him that we would not be included in White House drilling plans. However, that assurance was never made official.

Now we have a new governor, and a new interior secretary, and they’re singing the same old song. Just last week, the oil lobby sharks began circling again. But Gov. Ron DeSantis downplayed concerns Monday, saying interior Sec. David Bernhardt promised him Florida was off the hook.

There’s an old adage about trust that goes “listen to the words – but watch the feet.”

Bernhardt is already under ethics investigation, just four days after he was confirmed – a new speed record, even in the current administration. Zinke managed to stay in the post for almost two years, though he racked up an impressive 15 ethics investigations in his 22 months.

Is there any reason we should trust these men? They may be talking the talk on environmental protections – but they’re walking the walk of con men looking to make a quick buck. Florida’s Legislature must act to stop this reckless and destructive scheme.