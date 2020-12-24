From the Pages of Orlando Weekly: Helping Others is the Best Way to Help Yourself

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Whether you or your loved ones have been sick, you’re feeling the financial pinch of pandemic unemployment, or you’re just lonely in the lockdown, it’s completely normal to be feeling a little blue this month.

But there’s a reason everyone from Mother Teresa to Barack Obama has uttered the old cliché about how helping others is the best way to help yourself — because it’s true. There are dozens of local groups from big to small that assist Orlando’s needy, and all of them could use your time and/or money.

For instance, our largest local food bank, Second Harvest, has been helping feed the hungry for more than 30 years. They’re doing their best to keep up with heartbreakingly high food insecurity, but right now they’re distributing nearly double the usual number of meals each day. On the smaller side there’s the brand-new Everybody Eats Community Fridge, which is just what it sounds like: a refrigerator that’s kept full of food, free to anyone who reaches in out of need.

So if you’re able to give your time or money to others, try to. It really will restore a tiny bit of magic to this very strange holiday season.