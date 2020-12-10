 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
From the Pages of Orlando Weekly: Food-Service Workers Reported an Increase in Hostility and Sexual Harassment from Customers during the Pandemic

by Jessica Bryce Young (Orlando Weekly)
Image: One Fair Wage Logo, https://onefairwage.site/

Four in 10 food-service workers reported an increase in hostility and sexual harassment from customers during the pandemic, says a new study by service industry advocacy group One Fair Wage.

Nearly 250 of the surveyed workers shared comments they’d received. A substantial portion were requests from male customers that waitresses remove their mask — for instance: “He asked me to take my mask off so they could see my face and decide how much to tip me.”

While openly deciding a tip based on a server’s looks is cringey enough, other data were even more disturbing.

Sixty percent of workers who rely on tips say they’re hesitant to enforce pandemic protocols with customers, and 65% reported decreased tips when they did.

And it’s not just harassment and tips that service industry professionals are concerned about: 84 percent reported “being within six feet of at least one person not wearing a mask” during each shift; 33 percent say they’re in close quarters with 30 or more maskless guests each shift. And 44 percent reported that “at least one or more of their co-workers” had contracted the virus.

Once again, our lowest-paid workers are being asked to choose between their money and their life.


