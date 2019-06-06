From The Pages of Orlando Weekly: Florida lawmakers filed formal complaints seeking an investigation into NRA lobbyist Marion Hammer

Last week two Florida lawmakers filed formal complaints with the state seeking an investigation into National Rifle Association lobbyist Marion Hammer. State Rep. Anna Eskamani and state Sen. Perry Thurston say that Hammer broke the law by failing to disclose hundreds of thousands of dollars in payment for her services.

Under Florida law, lobbyists are required to file compensation reports quarterly. But according to documents found by a watchdog website called the Florida Bulldog, Hammer has been paid nearly a million dollars by the NRA in the past five years, but Hammer has not filed a compensation report since at least 2007.

Hammer is a former NRA president who’s influenced many of the state’s gun laws, including Stand Your Ground. During the tenure of former Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam, who called himself a “proud NRA sellout,” a state employee claimed that when she questioned handling of gun permit applications, she was told she “worked for the NRA.”

Eskamani says she suspects the lack of oversight of Hammer’s activities is grounded in fear of retribution, adding, “I can’t think of a moment where we’ve held Marion Hammer accountable.” When one of the largest special interest groups in the nation operates completely unchecked in Florida’s legislative process, that’s unacceptable.