 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Commentaries


From the Pages of Orlando Weekly: DeSantis allies caught off-guard by his veto of juvenile offender law with unanimous bipartisan support

by (WMFE)
Play Audio


Florida lawmakers and youth advocates were “dumbfounded” last week when Governor Ron DeSantis vetoed a bill that would have given some juvenile offenders a chance of a clean start.

The bill would have allowed those under 18 to have nonjudicial arrest records expunged for any offenses, not just first-time misdemeanors, if they completed diversion programs. It received not a single “no” vote in committee hearings or on the House and Senate floors.

DeSantis wrote in his veto letter, “I have concerns that the unfettered ability to expunge serious felonies, including sexual battery, from a juvenile’s record may have negative impacts on public safety.”

In fact, the bill makes no offer of diversion for serious sexual assaults, and does not expand the types of offenses currently eligible for expungement.

Felonies on a teen’s record can hinder applications to college or the military. Later in life, a criminal record can make it extremely difficult to find a job or rent a home.

State Senator Gary Farmer says the governor’s understanding of the measure seems inaccurate, at best. Farmer has called on his colleagues to immediately consider a veto override vote when the Legislature reconvenes in 2022. More at orlandoweekly.com.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP