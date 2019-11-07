 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Commentaries


From the Pages of Orlando Weekly: Citrus County denies library digital subscription to the New York Times because it’s “fake news”

by Jessica Bryce Young (Orlando Weekly)
Play Audio

Image: Citrus County Board of Commissioners, citrusbocc.com

Once again, the party of so-called fiscal conservatism has made it painfully clear that if it costs a little more to trigger the libs, they’re fine with it.

Last month, Citrus County commissioners unanimously denied a request from their local library to spend $2,700 on an annual digital subscription to the New York Times, because, quote, they “agree with Donald Trump” that the paper is “fake news.”

On Tuesday, the distinguished gentlemen doubled down on their decision, despite the presence of 100 protesters at the council meeting and several citizens speaking in passionate support of library access (not to mention national ridicule).

Perhaps unclear on how libraries work, Commissioner Scott Carnahan shrugged off concerns, saying, “I pay for mine, what I want to read. And I do read the newspaper,” he said. “I can read.”

Good to know.

Apparently he’s less good at the math, since the county currently spends $3,000 per year for the print copies available at its four library locations – two get the New York Times seven days a week, two on Sundays only. The lower-priced digital subscription would be able to serve all 70,000 library members, from wherever they are.

But it’s not really about the money here, is it?


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP