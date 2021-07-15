 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
From the Pages of Orlando Weekly: As Coronavirus Explodes In Florida, Gov. DeSantis Says, “Hold My Beer”

by Jessica Bryce Young (Orlando Weekly)
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has made a national name for himself by openly flouting federal recommendations to stem the spread of coronavirus in the country’s fourth-largest state. That disdain for the experts has undoubtedly contributed to the nearly 40,000 COVID deaths in Florida since the beginning of the pandemic.

With some new campaign merch now being sold on his website, DeSantis says he’ll drink to that.

The governor is selling beer can koozies that poke fun at pandemic safety protocols. One shows a photo of him hoisting a beer, with the quote “How the hell am I going to be able to drink a beer with a mask on?” emblazoned on the other side.

That quote dates from February ’21, when he was photographed maskless — breaking the City of Tampa’s pandemic rules — at the Super Bowl.

At every turn, DeSantis has shown himself willing to put Floridians’ health at risk. Now, as the Delta variant spreads and the state shows a 257% rise in cases over a 14-day period, and people wonder how things could get worse, his answer is literally, “Hold my beer.”

More at orlandoweekly.com.


