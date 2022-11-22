From the moon to Mars

NASA’s Artemis I mission has made it to the moon. The milestone mission launched last week from Kennedy Space Center, ushering in a new chapter of lunar exploration.

We’ll hear from NASASpaceflight.com assistant managing editor Chris Gebhardt about that historic launch and what’s ahead for the space capsule Orion now that it’s reached the moon.

Then, a robot exploring Mars was only expected to last 90 days — instead, it made it 15 years. Now, a new documentary is chronicling the incredible journey of NASA’s Opportunity rover. We’ll explore the new film Good Night Oppy with Director Ryan White and chat with Doug Ellison, one of the rover’s scientists, about the mission’s legacy.