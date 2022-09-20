 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Are We There Yet? Podcast

Are We There Yet


From the moon to Mars: A look at an intriguing finding on Mars and NASA’s plans for deep space exploration

by (WMFE)

NASA’s Perseverance rover collected rock samples for possible return to Earth in the future from two locations seen in this image of Mars’ Jezero Crater: “Wildcat Ridge” (lower left) and “Skinner Ridge” (upper right). Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS.


NASA’s Artemis missions aim to return humans to the lunar surface for the first time in nearly half a century. But the agency doesn’t want to stop there. These moon missions of today are paving the way for astronaut missions to places like Mars and beyond.

Space policy analyst Laura Forczyk joins the show to  look at the long-term plans for astronauts in deep space and how Artemis is leading the charge.

Plus, scientists say NASA’s Perseverance rover has made its most exciting discovery on Mars in its search for signs of life on the red planet. University of Florida astrobiologist Dr. Amy Williams brings us up to speed on the latest development from the Martian surface.


Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Are We There Yet?' Host

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to ... Read Full Bio »

