From Taylor Swift to Thanksgiving, Dear Prudence gives the gift of advice

What better gift to give this holiday season than the gift of… advice? And solicited advice at that! For this episode, Sam is joined by Jenée Desmond-Harris, Slate’s Dear Prudence advice columnist, to help answer everything from how to deal with a partner’s overbearing adult daughter to a boyfriend’s recent conversion to becoming a Swiftie (read: a fan of Taylor Swift) to the group dynamics of the Thanksgiving prayer in an atheist household. Happy holidays, everybody.

This episode of ‘It’s Been a Minute’ was produced by Jinae West and edited by Jordana Hochman. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.