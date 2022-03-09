From quoting the Bible to Harvey Milk: Here’s how local politicians reacted to the Senate’s approval of the “Don’t Say Gay” bill

The “Parental Rights in Education” or “Don’t Say Gay” bill has made its way to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk and local politicians on both sides of the aisle are responding.

The bill would limit some discussions of gender identity and sexuality in K-12 schools in Florida.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings Tweeted their support for the LGBTQ community after the bill was approved by the Senate on Tuesday.

Dyer says, “Please know your city has your back and together we will continue the work to make Orlando a welcoming, inclusive place for all residents of all ages.”

I cannot imagine the frustration and disappointment that members of our LGBTQ+ community feel today. But please know your city has your back and together we will continue the work to make Orlando a welcoming, inclusive place for all residents of all ages.https://t.co/CRCpsgq8Ui — Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) March 8, 2022

While Demings says, “These bills are harmful to students and impede on their rights to have a safe and diverse learning environment. Students are not political pawns.”

I am disappointed in the legislation that has made its way through the FL legislature. These bills are harmful to students and impede on their rights to have a safe and diverse learning environment … Students are not political pawns. Full statement: https://t.co/2urf0qwOYe pic.twitter.com/cSKV6NU8CN — Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings (@OCFLMayor) March 8, 2022

Democratic state representatives Anna Eskamani and Carlos Guillermo Smith, who opposed the bill, Tweeted about the political ramifications if the bill becomes law.

Eskamani says, “We will not lose hope or drop the pressure. If Gov. Ron DeSantis doesn’t veto this bill, we will remember in November.”

I am so proud of everyone who fought hard against the #DontSayGay bill; it now heads towards the Governor’s desk for his signature. We will not lose hope or drop the pressure. If @GovRonDeSantis doesn’t veto this bill we will remember in November. pic.twitter.com/REilTGKcpU — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) March 9, 2022

And Guillermo Smith, referencing a similar bill introduced in the Georgia legislature on Wednesday, says, “Florida’s homophobia is contagious.”

Florida’s homophobia is contagious. https://t.co/d2kUvvSCqX — Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) March 9, 2022

At the national level, Democratic U.S. Representative Val Demings who represents parts of Central Florida called the bill unforgivable in a Tweet.

Demings says, “Harvey Milk said ‘hope will never be silent.’ We will not be silenced.”

I was raised in the church and by my parents to treat every person with dignity and respect, and that every child is precious. The Don’t Say Gay bill will rip the soul out of these children. It’s unforgivable. Laws are created to protect people. This bill only hurts. — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) March 8, 2022

Not many politicians have come out in direct support of the bill, except for Republican State Representative Dennis Baxley who sponsored it.

Baxley Tweets, “We will always be on the side of parents and they should be empowered to take responsibility for their children.”

HB 1557/Parental Rights in Education passes! Thank you, Senators, for your vote to ensure that parental rights do not end at the classroom door. We will always be on the side of parents and they should be empowered take responsibility for their children. — Sen. Dennis Baxley (@dennisbaxley) March 8, 2022

Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to sign the bill into law before the session ends.