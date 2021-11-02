 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Are We There Yet? Podcast

Are We There Yet


From Mars to Jupiter, the latest findings from the space probes exploring our solar system

by (WMFE)

Kodiak Dawn. This Mastcam-Z image is a mosaic taken on April 24, 2021 (mission sol 63) generated from both the left and right RGB filters at a focal length of 110 mm from NASA's Perseverance rover. Photo: NASA / JPL


NASA’s Perseverance rover is exploring its landing site on Mars since plopping down on the planet earlier this year. It’s on the hunt for ancient signs of life and it’s sending back stunning new images from its home in Jezero crater.

We’ll talk with University of Florida astrobiologist Dr. Amy Williams about new data coming back from Perseverance and what the rover is uncovering about the aquatic history of the red planet.

Then, another spacecraft around Jupiter is peering deep into its atmosphere and giving us the first 3-D look of the planet. It’s also shedding light on Jupiter’s Great Red Spot, which appears to be shrinking. Washington University in St. Louis planetary scientist Dr. Paul Byrne helps us unpack these new findings and explores what it means for the future of understanding the largest planet in our solar system.


Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Are We There Yet?' Host

Space Reporter and 'Are We There Yet?' Host

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County.

