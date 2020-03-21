 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
From Manoush: The Opportunity Of Boredom

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

With many of us stuck at home right now, it’s natural to feel bored and listless. But our new host Manoush Zomorodi is kind of an expert in boredom – she wrote a book and gave a TED Talk on the topic – and she says it doesn’t have to be so bad.

In 2018, Guy Raz interviewed Manoush for our episode “Attention Please.” Listen to why we might actually need to feel bored in order to jump-start our creativity.


