From Manoush: The Opportunity Of Boredom

With many of us stuck at home right now, it’s natural to feel bored and listless. But our new host Manoush Zomorodi is kind of an expert in boredom – she wrote a book and gave a TED Talk on the topic – and she says it doesn’t have to be so bad.

In 2018, Guy Raz interviewed Manoush for our episode “Attention Please.” Listen to why we might actually need to feel bored in order to jump-start our creativity.