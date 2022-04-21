 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Fried proposes state’s first goals toward cleaner energy sources

by (WMFE)

Orlando is among fewer than a dozen local governments across Florida to commit to 100 percent clean energy by 2050. Photo by Amy Green


Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried unveiled a proposed rule Thursday that would set the state’s first goals for transitioning toward cleaner energy sources. 

The rule is aimed at putting the state on a path toward 100% renewable energy by 2050. Utilities would have to provide progress reports that eventually would go to the Public Service Commission. 

The rule comes after a petition filed on behalf of Florida children by Our Children’s Trust, an advocacy group. One of the children involved in the petition was Delaney Reynolds of Miami.    

“The promise that the rule holds is that today Florida can begin to address the cause of our climate change crisis, the use of fossil fuels.” 

The proposed rule next faces 21 days of public comment. Fried, a Democrat, is challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2022 gubernatorial race. 

 


Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts.

