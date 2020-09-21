Fried Hosts “Cupboard” Meeting To Highlight Issues Left Off Cabinet Agenda

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried held what she calls a “cupboard” meeting Monday ahead of Tuesday’s cabinet meeting.

The items on her agenda?

Voting rights, unemployment and an update on the coronavirus-all issues she requested to have on the cabinet’s agenda but was denied.

Fried continues to blame Gov. Ron DeSantis for not being more transparent during the global pandemic.