Four Florida Residents Die Due To Delta COVID-19 Variant
The Florida Department of Health has announced that four people have died due to the Delta variant of COVID-19.
The Palm Beach Post reports that it’s the first time state health officials have released details about the Delta mutation.
Three people were residents.
One person was an out-of-state resident living in Miami-Dade County.
Health department officials did not say when they died.
