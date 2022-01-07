 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Former USPS contract mail carrier charged with mail theft

by (WMFE)

USPS truck. Photo: Wikimedia Commons


A former US postal service contractor has been charged with mail theft after thousands of pieces of unlawfully opened mail were found in her bedroom and car. 

According to court documents, 25-year-old Miranda Farleigh had been a USPS contract mail carrier for about 6 years, delivering mail around the Villages. 

In November last year Farleigh’s supervisor reported several tubs and bags of mail that had been unlawfully opened. 

Farleigh’s mother, who is also a USPS contractor, brought the mail to the Lady Lake postmaster after finding it in Farleigh’s bedroom and car. About 4,000 pieces of mail had been unlawfully opened. 

Farleigh told a postal inspector she had been opening outgoing mail containing greeting cards in Lake and Sumter counties for about a month, in order to steal money and gift cards. 

She said her heroin addiction had caused her to steal. If convicted Farleigh faces up to five years in federal prison. 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of earthquakes, criminal trials and rugby ... Read Full Bio »

