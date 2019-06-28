Former U.S. Rep. Giffords To Speak At Gun Safety Rally

Former U.S. Representative Gabby Giffords, who was shot during an assassination attempt in 2011, is calling for gun violence research funding at a rally on Saturday in Orlando.

A federal law prevented the government from funding research into gun violence. That provision was repealed last year.

Since then, House Democrats proposed $50 million in funding for federal agencies to study gun violence prevention.

The Orlando Sentinel reports Giffords’ organization will ask Congress to appropriate the funds.

The Association of American Physicians Florida, the American College of Physicians, and This is Our Lane will join the rally at the Orlando Art Museum.

Giffords and her husband, former NASA astronaut Mark Kelly, co-founded an anti-gun violence group, which is called Giffords.