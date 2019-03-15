 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection


Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz Mulls Presidential Run

by (WMFE)
Howard Schultz. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz has been touring the country promoting his book From The Ground Up

“I haven’t decided whether I’m running or not, but what I’ve said is that I’m profoundly concerned about the direction of the country,” says Schultz, who says if he runs, it would be as a “centrist independent.”

Schultz says he thinks the Democratic party has moved too far to the left.

“I don’t think Donald Trump and the Republican Party should be met with another far extreme, this one far left,” says Schultz.

“I think what we need is a centrist, common sense approach, getting ideas from both sides, trying to unite the country, bring the country together. I think this is a fragile moment in the history of America.”

 

 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

