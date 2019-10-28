 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Former Rollins College President Thaddeus Seymour Sr. Passes Away

by (WMFE)

Thad Seymour Sr. passed away at 91. Photo: Rollins College

Thaddeus Seymour Sr., the 12th president of Rollins College, passed away on Saturday. He was 91 years old. 

His memorial service will be held on Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. at Knowles Chapel. 

Seymour Sr. led the university from 1978 to his retirement in 1990. 

His tenure was marked by his fundraising efforts that led to the construction of the Olin Library and the Cornell Social Science Building. 

He also reinstated traditions like Fox Day, when classes are canceled for one day in the spring. 

Before coming to Rollins, Seymour Sr. was an English professor and dean of Dartmouth College in New Hampshire and the president of Wabash College in Indiana.

He is survived by his wife, Polly, and their children, Liz, Sam, Abigail and Thaddeus Jr., the interim president of the University of Central Florida.


