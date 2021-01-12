Former Principal Of The Year Sues Seminole County School District

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



A former high school principal is suing a central Florida school district over allegations she was wrongly removed from her job and discriminated against because of her “alcohol dependency problem.”

In a lawsuit filed Jan. 4 in federal court in Orlando, Mary Williams seeks more than 30-thousand dollars in damages.

The lawsuit argues the Seminole County school district discriminated against Williams because of her disability, which is her alcohol addiction.

In 2018 Williams was named principal of the year in the county.

Less than a year later, district officials told her she wasn’t being retained for the 2019-2020 school year.