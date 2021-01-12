 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Former Principal Of The Year Sues Seminole County School District

by AP (Associated Press)

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

A former high school principal is suing a central Florida school district over allegations she was wrongly removed from her job and discriminated against because of her “alcohol dependency problem.” 

In a lawsuit filed Jan. 4 in federal court in Orlando, Mary Williams seeks more than 30-thousand dollars in damages. 

The lawsuit argues the Seminole County school district discriminated against Williams because of her disability, which is her alcohol addiction. 

In 2018 Williams was named principal of the year in the county. 

Less than a year later, district officials told her she wasn’t being retained for the 2019-2020 school year.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP