Update: Former Osceola County Commissioner Fred Hawkins Still in the Race for Florida House District 42

by (WMFE)

A screenshot from a security guard's body camera posted to the Turnberry HOA Facebook page shows commissioner Fred Hawkins holding a Sheriff's badge.

Former Osceola County Commissioner Fred Hawkins will continue his election campaign for a seat in the Florida House after disciplinary action by Gov. Ron DeSantis. 

Hawkins was suspended from the Osceola County Commission by Gov. Ron DeSantis last Friday after he was charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer.

“Fred Wilbur Hawkins is prohibited from performing any official act, duty, or function of public office; from receiving any pay or allowance; and from being entitled to any emoluments or privileges of public office during the period of this suspension,” the order read.

But in a statement released Tuesday, Hawkins’ campaign says he remains a candidate for Florida House District 42. 

“In fact, if he wasn’t a candidate running for political office, this charge would never have seen the light of day,” the statement read.

“This continues to be nothing more than a political witch hunt and these charges will be vigorously defended.”

The charges against Hawkins and DeSantis’ executive order do not affect his ability to stay on the ticket in the August 18th primary.

Hawkins will run against fellow Republicans Dianna Liebnitzky, Gary Scott and Benny Valentin. 


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

