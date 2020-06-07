 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Former NFL star, Florida A&M coach Ken Riley dead at 72

by By Curt Anderson (The Associated Press)

Ken Riley. Photo: FAMU via Twitter

Former Cincinnati Bengals standout Ken Riley, who was also a coach and athletic director at his alma mater Florida A&M, has died. The university made the announcement Sunday.

Riley was 72.

He played 15 seasons for the Bengals as a defensive back, with 65 career interceptions for 596 yards, and five touchdowns. The interceptions rank fifth in NFL history.

He also recovered 18 fumbles.

Before his NFL career, Riley was a four-year starter at quarterback for the Rattlers.

Later, he returned to become Florida A&M’s head football coach and then athletic director. The university did not reveal a cause of death.


