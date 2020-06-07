Former NFL star, Florida A&M coach Ken Riley dead at 72

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Former Cincinnati Bengals standout Ken Riley, who was also a coach and athletic director at his alma mater Florida A&M, has died. The university made the announcement Sunday.

Riley was 72.

He played 15 seasons for the Bengals as a defensive back, with 65 career interceptions for 596 yards, and five touchdowns. The interceptions rank fifth in NFL history.

He also recovered 18 fumbles.

Before his NFL career, Riley was a four-year starter at quarterback for the Rattlers.

Later, he returned to become Florida A&M’s head football coach and then athletic director. The university did not reveal a cause of death.