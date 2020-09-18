Former Florida Sen. Bill Nelson Says Latinos Could Give Gains To Joe Biden

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

There are a little more than six weeks before U.S. voters pick the man who will run the country the next four years.

And Florida looks like it’s split down the middle, with Democratic candidate Joe Biden maybe slightly ahead.

President Trump won Florida in 2016. One group that Democrats won big four years ago, has shifted – Latinos.

Former Democratic Senator Bill Nelson is working on the Biden campaign in Florida. He was on WLRN’s Sundial talking about the Latino vote.

“When you remind them before they actually cast the ballot, I think a lot of the Hispanic vote that otherwise may not vote, or may be inclined to vote for Trump, may have a second thought about him.”

A recent Monmouth University poll shows Biden leads Trump among Latinos in Florida 58 to 32 percent.

Hillary Clinton won the Latino vote by almost twice that in 2016.