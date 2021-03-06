 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Former Florida chief justice Gerald Kogan dies at 87

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Tingey Injury Law Firm

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Gerald Kogan has died. A court spokesman says Kogan died Thursday.

He was 87.

Kogan was known as a champion of opening public access to legal proceedings.

He was appointed to the high court in 1987 by then-Gov. Bob Martinez, a Republican. Kogan was chief justice of the court from 1996 to 1998, after which he went into private legal practice.


