Former Florida chief justice Gerald Kogan dies at 87
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Gerald Kogan has died. A court spokesman says Kogan died Thursday.
He was 87.
Kogan was known as a champion of opening public access to legal proceedings.
He was appointed to the high court in 1987 by then-Gov. Bob Martinez, a Republican. Kogan was chief justice of the court from 1996 to 1998, after which he went into private legal practice.
