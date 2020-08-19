 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Forecasters Are Monitoring Three Tropical Waves in the Atlantic

by Ray Hawthorne (WUFT)

Photo: Florida Storms

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Forecasters are now monitoring three tropical waves over a large portion of the Atlantic Basin, from the central Caribbean Sea to the coast of Africa.

Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne says each has the potential to become at least a depression.

“The system in the Caribbean is the one closest to the U.S. of the three, and it’s likely to develop in the northwest Caribbean near the start of the weekend. It’s too soon to say whether it might turn into the Gulf, but I encourage interests to occasionally check in on the forecast in the coming days.”

Ray says the second wave midway between Africa and the Caribbean is likely to be near the eastern Caribbean this weekend. The National Hurricane Center says the third wave near the coast of Africa may develop early next week.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP