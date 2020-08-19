Forecasters Are Monitoring Three Tropical Waves in the Atlantic

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Forecasters are now monitoring three tropical waves over a large portion of the Atlantic Basin, from the central Caribbean Sea to the coast of Africa.

Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne says each has the potential to become at least a depression.