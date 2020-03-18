 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


For Those Affected Economically, Gov. DeSantis Says Relief Is Coming

by (WMFE)

Ron DeSantis briefs Floridians about changes to K-12 schooling amid the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Florida Channel

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Governor Ron DeSantis said relief is coming for those impacted financially by business closures and slowdowns due to the coronavirus.

Fears of the virus spreading have shut down business across the state — including theme parks, resorts and bars. Small businesses are affected by people staying in and practicing social distancing.

DeSantis activated an emergency SBA loan program for businesses in the state that hire between two and 100 employees. They’re eligible for up to $50,000 dollars in loans, interest free for a year.

The state is asking the federal government for even more help. “Senator [Marco] Rubio and I talked about where we did $50 million for the bridge loan here, [the federal government is] looking to do something even more significant, which I think will be very, very important.”

The Trump administration announced a proposal to start sending all Americans direct relief payments, with hopes of delivering them by April 6.

“You’re going to have people who are living paycheck to paycheck, who were involved with industries that were doing very well, and they were gainfully employed, and they’re all of a sudden not going to have a job, and we hope that that’s a short term thing,” said DeSantis.


Brendan Byrne

