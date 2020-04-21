For Small Businesses Applying For Emergency Loans, Timing Is Critical

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Coronavirus has had a sudden and painful impact on Florida businesses.

Gaby Ortigoni is president of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metro Orlando. She said a lot of small businesses are trying to stay afloat by applying for emergency loans.

And they are learning that timing is critical, she said.

“People really need to be prepared. When it comes to filling out the paperwork, they can not wait until the bank calls them back to then start putting all the documents together. Because that extra day, that extra hour or extra week that they are taking is going to cost them.”

Last week, the state issued one thousand emergency loans to Florida companies before running out of money. More than thirty seven thousand businesses applied for help.

Ortigoni spoke earlier today with WMFE’s Matthew Peddie on The State We’re In – a Facebook Live show from WMFE and WUSF in Tampa. You can find the entire conversation on The State We’re In Facebook page.