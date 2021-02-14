 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


For Parkland seniors, high school years bookended by tragedy

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: MChe Lee

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Marjory Stoneman Douglas Class of 2021 has endured a high school experience bookended by tragedies.

It’s an experience that will likely never be rivaled.

The Parkland school shooting happened just months into their freshman year, in 2018. The experience bonded and inextricably linked them as they hid from a gunman and 17 people were killed.

Now they’re seniors.

Their high school time is ending with another life-altering event. This time, it’s the pandemic.

Many students expressed difficulty even walking by the freshmen building where the Valentine’s massacre unfolded. They’re finding the balance between mourning a tragedy, while being bound by a duty to move forward for themselves and those who died.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP