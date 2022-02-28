 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
For Orange, Osceola, Lake and other counties, the CDC still recommends mask-wearing indoors in public

This map, provided by the CDC, shows the latest COVID-19 Community Level for Florida Counties. Orange is high, yellow is medium and green is low.


New guidelines issued last week do not mean the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is saying that everyone in Central Florida should stop wearing a mask indoors in public.

For several counties, the COVID-19 Community Level remains high and mask-wearing is recommended. Those are Orange, Osceola, Polk, Lake, Sumter and Marion.

Three Central Florida counties — Volusia, Seminole and Brevard — are at the medium level, where mask-wearing is not a general recommendation.

There the CDC says people at high risk should talk to their doctor about wearing a mask and taking other precautions.

The new guidelines focus on individual communities, using cases and hospitalizations to gauge the level of disease. You can track this on the CDC website.


