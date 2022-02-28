For Orange, Osceola, Lake and other counties, the CDC still recommends mask-wearing indoors in public
New guidelines issued last week do not mean the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is saying that everyone in Central Florida should stop wearing a mask indoors in public.
For several counties, the COVID-19 Community Level remains high and mask-wearing is recommended. Those are Orange, Osceola, Polk, Lake, Sumter and Marion.
Three Central Florida counties — Volusia, Seminole and Brevard — are at the medium level, where mask-wearing is not a general recommendation.
There the CDC says people at high risk should talk to their doctor about wearing a mask and taking other precautions.
The new guidelines focus on individual communities, using cases and hospitalizations to gauge the level of disease. You can track this on the CDC website.
