Football game in South Florida is ‘celebration of Blackness’

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — For many alumni and students of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, the return of the Orange Blossom Classic this weekend in South Florida is more than a football game — it’s like a family reunion.

After a 43 year absence, the celebrations surrounding football between historically Black schools are being revitalized around Sunday’s game between Florida A&M University and Jackson State at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

There will be concerts, a job fair, pool parties, cookouts galore, spades games in the parking lot and a battle of the school bands.

The weekend festivities also provide opportunities to raise money for the historically Black schools.