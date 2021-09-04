 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Football game in South Florida is ‘celebration of Blackness’

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Orange Blossom Classic


MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — For many alumni and students of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, the return of the Orange Blossom Classic this weekend in South Florida is more than a football game — it’s like a family reunion.

After a 43 year absence, the celebrations surrounding football between historically Black schools are being revitalized around Sunday’s game between Florida A&M University and Jackson State at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

There will be concerts, a job fair, pool parties, cookouts galore, spades games in the parking lot and a battle of the school bands.

The weekend festivities also provide opportunities to raise money for the historically Black schools.


