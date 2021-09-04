Football game in South Florida is ‘celebration of Blackness’
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — For many alumni and students of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, the return of the Orange Blossom Classic this weekend in South Florida is more than a football game — it’s like a family reunion.
After a 43 year absence, the celebrations surrounding football between historically Black schools are being revitalized around Sunday’s game between Florida A&M University and Jackson State at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
There will be concerts, a job fair, pool parties, cookouts galore, spades games in the parking lot and a battle of the school bands.
The weekend festivities also provide opportunities to raise money for the historically Black schools.
