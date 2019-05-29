Food Banks Prepare for Hurricane Season

Volunteers at Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida packed food and other supplies into disaster relief packs in Orlando today.

That’s in preparation for the beginning of hurricane season.

Each pack contains three days worth of non-perishable items like snack bars, Pedialyte, and Ensure to help feed a family of four after a storm.

Second Harvest Vice President Greg Higgerson says the boxes will be available at food banks, shelters and emergency pantries in the area.

“The one great equalizer out there when it comes to needing food is a natural disaster. Lots and lots of people find themselves in need who never expected to be in need sometimes even a day or two prior.”

But he says that Second Harvest is also getting read to organize donations of another kind this summer-non-perishable food items for children between the ages of 0 and 5.

He says these donations will help feed students who rely on free and reduced lunch programs.

“You know with kids being out of school and low income families needing more food available during the summer months. We’re always in that stocking up mode and moving food through here.”

Feeding America’s Patrick Crawford says all of these things contribute to the need for more volunteers to donate as well.

“What we saw earlier this year with the government shutdown is that a lot of people are really living on an edge and anything that knocks them off their game could require them to receive additional food assistance.”

Hurricane season begins June 1 and lasts through November 30.

NOAA has predicted anywhere between 9 to 15 named storms for the 2019 season.

