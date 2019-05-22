 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Fluoride To Stay In Ocala City Water

by Easton Underdahl (WMFE)

The city of Ocala has decided to keep putting fluoride in the water. Photo courtesy Ohio State University.

 

The Ocala City Council had decided to end the 63-year-long practice of fluoridation, until local dental and medical professionals voiced their opposition.

That’s after the Florida Department of Health in Marion County warned ending fluoridation would increase the rate of tooth decay.

The assistant city manager proposed an end to fluoridation because consuming excess fluoride can lead to health problems.

Currently the city ordinance sets the level of fluoridation at one milligram per liter of water. However, the department of health recommends point seven milligrams per liter.

A revised ordinance will reduce the level of fluoride in the water to department of health recommendations.

A second and final reading of the ordinance is set for June 4th.


