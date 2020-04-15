 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Floridians Will Be Able To Use SNAP Benefits To Buy Groceries Online, Pick Them Up Curbside Starting Monday

Photo: Scott Warman @scottiewarman

Floridians will be able to use SNAP benefits to buy groceries online based on a pilot program that rolls out tomorrow. The program will begin at five Walmart stores in Tallahassee before expanding statewide Monday.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida’s Kelly Quintero says people will be able to use their EBT cards to buy food online and pick it up curbside.

Quintero says it will take some of the demand off local food banks while maintaining social distancing.

“Again, it’s going to really encourage that social distancing a little bit more because ultimately we don’t want anybody to put themselves in danger if they don’t need to especially if they’re food insecure.”

Florida Retail Federation spokeswoman Amanda Bevis says the program is also good for local businesses.

“And we want Florida families to support the Florida retail stores. And so, providing additional ways for them to use their benefits to purchase what they need from Florida retailers seemed like a really good solution.”

SNAP benefits can only be used to buy eligible food items. They cannot be used to pay for home delivery.

Governor Ron DeSantis waived work requirements for SNAP and WIC recipients during the coronavirus pandemic.

