Floridians have until January 12th to apply for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Ian

Central Floridians have until January to apply for FEMA assistance related to Hurricane Ian. 


Anyone in Florida who was impacted by Hurricane Ian can apply for FEMA assistance through January 12th.

All disaster recovery centers will reopen Monday, November 28th after the Thanksgiving holiday for Central Floridians to apply for aid in person. 

But spokesperson Kim Fuller says residents can also apply online or call the FEMA hotline for help with their application. 

“You can go online to disasterassistance.gov or use the phone, the FEMA mobile app which you download to your phone. Or you can call the 800 number, which is 1-800-621-3362. And those are all operating through the holiday.”

Fuller says anyone applying for assistance will want to have all the necessary paperwork handy.

“The best thing to do is get as much of the paperwork that you have together at one time, because they’ll ask you for your insurance information, your identification, your lease or your deed. Now we realize that if your house was destroyed, or you had water damage, you might not have that information. So at a minimum, you can tell the representative that you’re talking to the name of your insurance company, even if you don’t have the insurance policy number.”

Fuller says residents can also apply for temporary housing at local hotels and motels through FEMA.

Apply for FEMA assistance here. Learn more about FEMA’s temporary housing program here.


