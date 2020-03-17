 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Floridians choose between Biden, Sanders amid outbreak fears

by The Associated Press (AP)

Happy Primary Day! Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (AP) — As Florida officials try to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the state’s voters will head to the polls and cast ballots in the Democratic presidential primary.

State health officials have been working with local supervisors of elections to make sure polling locations are safe and clean, and some precincts at nursing homes and senior centers have been moved.

Although some municipalities have local contests, the main race is between the two remaining candidates for the Democratic nomination: former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. About 1.9 million of the state’s voters had voted by mail or at early voting centers as of Monday afternoon.


