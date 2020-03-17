Floridians choose between Biden, Sanders amid outbreak fears

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (AP) — As Florida officials try to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the state’s voters will head to the polls and cast ballots in the Democratic presidential primary.

State health officials have been working with local supervisors of elections to make sure polling locations are safe and clean, and some precincts at nursing homes and senior centers have been moved.

#HappyStPatricksDay! Don’t get pinched – vote and rock green by wearing our new sticker! 🗳️ Polls open at 7 a.m. #ElectionDay #OrangeVotes🍊 pic.twitter.com/KgzuHydCcS — Orange County, FL SOE (@OCFElections) March 17, 2020

Although some municipalities have local contests, the main race is between the two remaining candidates for the Democratic nomination: former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. About 1.9 million of the state’s voters had voted by mail or at early voting centers as of Monday afternoon.