Heads Carolina, tails California: Floridians can save on tolls anywhere in the state starting in September

Governor Ron DeSantis has announced a new toll savings program for Floridians who frequently drive back and forth to work.

For the next six months, our new SunPass Savings program will provide discounts for hundreds of thousands of commuters that use toll roads – providing relief for Floridians and their families. pic.twitter.com/atzib6xEu1 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 25, 2022



The SunPass Savings Program will start on September 1st and run for the next six months.

It will offer toll savings to SunPass and other Florida transponder users in the state who commute on toll roads operated by the Florida Department of Transportation.

DeSantis says altogether, some 400,000 SunPass customers could save about 40 million dollars.

“So customers with 40 tolls or more a month get a 20 percent credit to their SunPass account every month. And customers with 80 or more tolls get a 25 percent credit on their bill every month.”

He says he hopes to work with the legislature next session, to ensure Floridians save even more at the tolls.

“This is small but important savings. And when you look at everything else we’re doing. This adds up to give people some breathing room.”

Central Florida roads included in these savings are the I-4 Express, the 417, Wekiva Parkway and Beachline Expressway. For a complete list of eligible roads, click here.

