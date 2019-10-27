 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

NPR News


Floridian Steven Sotloff is Remembered in President Trump’s Announcement of al-Baghdadi Death

by (WMFE)

Sotloff was a freelancer in Syria at the time of his death. Photo: Steven Sotloff Memorial 2LIVES Foundation

President Donald Trump announced today that U.S. special forces had killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Northern Syria. 

In a speech delivered at the White House, Trump remembered four of the group’s victims including University of Central Florida student and Floridian Steven Sotloff.

South Florida native Sotloff had attended UCF from 2002 to 2004 where he focused on journalism before leaving for Israel where he completed his studies.

He stayed in the Middle East working as a freelance journalist for TIME Magazine and other publications before he was killed by ISIS in 2014. He was 31 years old. 

Kayla Mueller and Peter Kassig also known as Abdul-Rahman Kassig were humanitarian aid workers killed by ISIS. James Foley was a fellow journalist killed only two weeks before Sotloff.

His family established The Steven Sotloff Memorial Endowed Fund at UCF to fund scholarships for journalism students and support other programs to advance journalism education. 

To watch President Trump’s full speech or read his remarks, click on the link. 


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP